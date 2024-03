WIAA Boys Basketball Tournament:

Division 4-No 4 St. Joseph Catholic Academy Lancers (19-9) vs No 1 Marathon (27-1) in the semi-finals.

Tip-off 6:35 PM

On the air/streaming: WLIP’s coverage begins at 6:20 PM Thursday.

The other semi-final game is No 2 Mineral Point (26-2) against number three seed Aquinas (23-5).

The championship game is set for Saturday.