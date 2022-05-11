Gas Prices Climb 5 Cents Per Gallon Overnight

United States commuters who stopped for gas Tuesday morning were greeted by an unpleasant surprise: the cost of a gallon of gas had risen by 5 cents since Monday evening.

The 5-cent increase brought the average price for gasoline in the U.S. to $4.37 a gallon, according to AAA — although commuters in several parts of the country are paying more than $5.

The average price of unleaded regular gas in Kenosha is $4.30 per gallon.

In the past two weeks, the per-gallon price has climbed a staggering 25 cents.

AAA spokesman Andrew Gross blames the increasing cost on the price of oil, which is currently hovering around $100 a barrel.

“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline.”