Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Wisconsin and Illinois

September 16, 2022 11:00AM CDT
(Chicago, IL)  Gas prices continue their fall on both sides of the state line. According to AAA, Illinois prices have finally fallen below the 4-dollar mark at an average of $3.95. That number is still the 10th highest average in the country, and 26-cents above the national average. Lake County currently stands at $3.91. In Wisconsin, prices are 26-cents below the national average at $3.43. That number is down 7-cents from last week. Kenosha County’s current average stands at $3.49.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-16-22)