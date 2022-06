For the 10th consecutive day, gas prices have reached a new all-time record – nearly topping $5 a gallon in the U.S.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $4.97.

GasBuddy.com’s Patrick De Haan expects that average to top the $5 mark by Friday.

Kenosha’s price for regular unleaded ranges from $4.99 to $5.19 per gallon.

The most expensive gas is in California, with an average price of $6.40 per gallon.

Georgia has the lowest prices, at ‘only’ $4.40 per gallon.