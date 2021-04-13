Gas Prices Hold Steady Above the National Average in Illinois, Below in Wisconsin

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-13-21)

(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices continue to be the highest in the Midwest. According to AAA, the average gallon of gasoline in Illinois is currently $3.05, 19-cents higher than the national average of 2.86. Lake County remains a bit lower at $2.99. In Wisconsin, average gas prices sit at $2.72, well below the national average. Kenosha County comes in at one penny cheaper. AAA officials say gasoline supplies and refinery production have seen a recent increase, along with a drop in crude oil costs, which have stabilized the recent dramatic rise in overall gas prices.

To find more information and specific county prices, check out the AAA Gas Gauge Report: https://gasprices.aaa.com/