Gas Prices Increase in Wisconsin, Fall in Illinois

(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices showed a mixed bag on either side of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin currently stands at $3.65, which is up 13-cents from last week, but still 20-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 3-cent jump to $3.70. In Illinois an average gallon of gas runs $3.97, a drop of 4 cents from this time last week, but still 12-cents above the national average. Lake County saw an 8-cent drop to also fall below the 4-dollar mark and $3.93.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-15-23)