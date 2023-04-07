Gas Prices Near $3.50 in Kenosha County, Lake County Hits the $4.00 Mark

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have risen again. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois jumped 11-cents over the last week to an average of $3.92. That number is 37-cents higher than the national average and the 7th highest in the country. Lake County prices have risen to an average of 4-dollars a gallon. In Wisconsin, prices rose 10-cents over the last week to an average of $3.43. That number is 12-cents below the national average. Kenosha County is up to $3.49

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-7-23)