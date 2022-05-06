Gas Prices Up Big On Both Sides of the State Line

(Chicago, IL) For the 3rd straight week, gas prices on both sides of the state line have increased…this time, by double digits. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois stands at $4.54, up 15-cents from last week and 27-cents higher than the national average. Lake County saw a 20-cent increase over last week’s prices and stands higher than the state average at $4.57. In Wisconsin, the average for gas has jumped back over 4-dollars a gallon at $4.05, up 17-cents from last week, but still 19-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 21-cent increase over last week’s prices and stands at $4.13. Illinois has the 8th highest prices in the country, Wisconsin is near the middle of the pack with the 18th lowest state average

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-6-22)