Giant Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Buys Pleasant Prairie Company

Pleasant Prairie, WI (WLIP)–A global drug maker has acquired a Pleasant Prairie company.

Eli Lilly and Company will acquire Nexus Pharmaceuticals manufacturing facility in the village.

The company said that the acquisition of this FDA-approved facility in Pleasant Prairie will further expand Lilly’s global injectable product manufacturing network and support increased demand for the company’s medicines.

Lilly estimates that production at this facility could begin at the end of 2025.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said in a statement called the move an exciting announcement… “While at the groundbreaking in 2019, we knew this state-of-the-art development held much promise for the region, and it is exciting to see what has transpired since operations began in 2021.”