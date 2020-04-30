Gov. Evers reduces State Spending by 5%

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ has ordered state agencies to reduce spending by 5% between now and July, drawing praise from Republicans who called for even more cuts.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and budget committee co-chair John Nygren both said Wednesday that spending should be frozen starting in July. Wisconsin is grappling with steep revenue drops due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers says the 5% cut will save about $70 million, but the state is expected to take a $2 billion budget hit over the next year. Evers would not say whether furloughs of state workers would be ordered.