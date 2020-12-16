Governor Pritzker Announces Budget Cuts

(Chicago, IL) Governor JB Pritzker has announced over 700-million-dollars in budget cuts, and spread the blame as to why he’s making them. Pritzker said state employees will be affected through furlough days, and grants will be frozen for park and school maintenance among other cuts.

The Governor blamed the Coronavirus pandemic for the lack of income coming into the state, as well as the Feds lack of a new relief bill and the rejection of his so-called “fair tax amendment” in November.

Pritzker also blamed his predecessor, Bruce Rauner, for unpaid bills…though the state’s backlog of unpaid bill goes back to the Blagojevich administration, and underfunded pensions go back even further. Republicans are calling it a self-inflicted problem by building a budget based on expected revenue.