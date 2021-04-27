Group challenges segregated meetings about Chauvin verdict

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative legal group challenges a Wisconsin school district over an email sent to families.

The email asked for their participation in what appeared to be racially segregated meetings to discuss the verdict in the trial of the police officer convicted of killing George Floyd.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sent a letter to Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins on Monday. It highlighted part of an email sent to West High School parents that included a “Zoom link for parents of color” and a “Zoom link for white parents.”

Principal Karen Boran apologized for the wording of the email. The district says it doesn’t exclude participants from meetings based on the color of their skin.