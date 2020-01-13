Gurnee Jewelry Theft Suspect Arrested

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee have announced the arrest of a retail theft suspect.

Demond Reid is accused of stealing some 50-thousand-dollar worth of diamonds from a jewelry store back on December 30th.

An investigation led to Reid, who was taken into custody on January 9th by Cook County Sheriff’s officials, then transferred to Lake County.

The 43-year-old Chicago man is charged with felony theft over 10-thousand-dollars. Bond was set at 75-thousand-dollars.