Gurnee Jewelry Theft Suspect Arrested

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee have announced the arrest of a retail theft suspect.

Demond Reid is accused of stealing some 50-thousand-dollar worth of diamonds from a jewelry store back on December 30th.

An investigation led to Reid, who was taken into custody on January 9th┬áby Cook County Sheriff’s officials, then transferred to Lake County.

The 43-year-old Chicago man is charged with felony theft over 10-thousand-dollars. Bond was set at 75-thousand-dollars.