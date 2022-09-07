Gurnee Man Exonerated in 1993 Murder of Wife

(Waukegan, IL) A former Gurnee resident has been exonerated in a murder that took place nearly 30 years ago. Herman Williams was convicted and sentenced to life in prison back in 1994 for the death of his wife Penny. Her body was discovered in a Waukegan pond in September of 1993. In a press release from the “Innocence Project,” Williams was exonerated Tuesday after it was determined that faulty forensic evidence, including DNA was presented at trial, and that evidence favorable to the defendant was withheld by prosecutors. The now 58-year-old Williams is the latest in a list of wrongful convictions secured under former Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Waller, who ran the office from 1992 through 2012.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-7-22)