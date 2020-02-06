Haribo Finalizes Purchase of Pleasant Prairie Site

Pete Serzant-WLIP News, reporting

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–Haribo has finalized plans to purchase land in Pleasant Prairie.

The German gummy candy manufacturer acquires the 136-point-8 acres site in the Prairie Highland Corporate Park near Highway 165.

The company plans to build their first North American manufacturing facility.

Groundbreaking is set for later this year and construction will begin shortly thereafter.

Eventually the site will have a warehouse, factory, offices, plus a daycare, fitness building, and a retail area that will be open to the public.