Update: More Information Released on Shooting That Left Waukegan H.S. Coach Dead

(Waukegan, IL) More information has been released about a shooting that left a Waukegan High School volleyball coach dead. Waukegan Police say they were called to the area of 10-th Street and Lewis Avenue around 10:30 on Saturday night, finding two vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. In one vehicle was a 23-year-old Niolis Collazo, who was struck with gunfire and later died at Vista East Hospital. Despite the car being hit, the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. Police say the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when the shots rang out and were unrelated. The incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-8-23)