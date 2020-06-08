Highway C Project Finished; Road & New Multi-use Path Opens

PLEASANT PRAIRIE , WI (WLIP)—A months long project that closed Highway C in Kenosha was officially opened to the public Saturday.

Kenosha County officials held a ribbon cutting Saturday on an almost mile long multi-use path along the highway that includes an elevated wood-deck bridge over the Des Plaines River.

The path connects the RecPlex, and Prairie Spring Park with Highway C via the Prairie Farms Trail.

The project also included a resurfacing of the highway. The new trail runs from 114th Avenue to Bain Station Road.