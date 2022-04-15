Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Shot to Death in Round Lake Beach

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A man is dead in what authorities are calling a targeted attack in Round Lake Beach. Officials say they were called to a residence in the 400 block of Meadow Green Lane around 4:20 on Thursday morning. Inside the home they found 30-year-old Frank Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Robinson was rushed to Advocate Condell in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead a short time later. There have been no arrests announced in the case, which remains under investigation by Round Lake Beach Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-15-22)