ID’s Made in Three Fatal Lake County Crashes

(Zion, IL) A crash in Zion left one person dead and several injured. Police say the incident took place around 3:45 on Monday morning near the intersection of 9th Street and Lorelei Drive. Authorities say a vehicle appears to have left the roadway, went into a ditch then struck a utility pole. One passenger, identified as 18-year-old Jadyn Pagan from Zion, was pronounced dead at Vista East hospital in Waukegan. The driver and remaining passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

(Wadsworth, IL) A man that died in a single vehicle crash near Wadsworth has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Carlos Martinez of North Chicago was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the 45-year-old was traveling eastbound on Route 173, when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed over into the westbound lanes near North Mill Creek Road, and ended up hitting an embankment, a utility pole and trees before coming to a stop. The North Chicago man was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation, and impairment is being looked at as a possible factor.

(North Chicago, IL) Police in North Chicago are investigating, after a pedestrian was struck and killed along Route 41. The incident took place late on Sunday night along 41 near Route 137. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner’s officials, who have identified the victim as 77-year-old Richard Bradley of Lake Forest. The vehicle remained on scene…but there is no information regarding the driver at this point. The situation remains under investigation by North Chicago Police as well as the Lake County Sheriff’s Major Crash Assistance Team.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-5-22)