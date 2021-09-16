Illinois a ‘Force for Good’ by Cutting Carbon Gas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ governor has signed into law a pledge to eliminate the state’s climate-damaging carbon emissions within a quarter-century. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s action Wednesday includes money to keep clean-power nuclear plants running and incentives for purchasing electric vehicles. The legislation shuts down plants that generate electricity by burning fossil fuels such as coal. It invests in the development of renewable solar and wind energy. It also provides incentives for individual action, such as a rebate of up to $4,000 for the purchase of electric vehicles and for installing battery-charging machines.