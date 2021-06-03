Illinois and Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue Vast Differences

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-3-21)

(Chicago, IL) Illinois continues to have the 8th highest gas prices in the country, and the highest prices east of the Rocky Mountains. According to AAA, the average gallon of gas in the state stands at $3.28, 24 cents higher than the national average. Lake County offers little relief at $3.26. Prices in Illinois are expected to increase further next month, as the state gas tax will increase, and a new 4-cent gas tax will be implemented in Lake County. North of the border in Wisconsin, prices continue to be below the national average at $2.87…Kenosha County comes in higher at an average of $2.90.

For state by state and county by county prices, click: https://gasprices.aaa.com/