Illinois Beach State Park Beach to Close Weekends

(Zion, IL) The Illinois Beach State Park will be closing down the beach on weekends, starting ASAP. Officials say as temperatures have increased, more and more people have headed to the lakefront, especially on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the beach closure is being done to stop the overcrowding, and to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

The beach will remain open on weekdays as long as crowds stay down and socially distant. Other areas of the park, including trails, will still be open on weekends.