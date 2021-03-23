Voting Booths

In-person absentee voting begins today for the general election on April 6th. Residents may now vote or request an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office of their respective municipality during specified days and hours. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, as of Monday, roughly 11,000 absentee ballots had been requested of clerks throughout Kenosha County. In person absentee voting times vary by municipality and an acceptable photo ID is required to vote in-person absentee.