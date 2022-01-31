In the headlines: Rittenhouse Gun to be Destroyed; Ballot Boxes Allowed-For Now

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP & WLIP) — A judge has approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to kill two people and wound a third during a 2020 street protest in Wisconsin.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the state crime lab would destroy the gun. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over Rittenhouse’s trial, approved the agreement. Rittenhouse’s attorney had filed a motion asking prosecutors to return the rifle.

A spokesman for Rittenhouse had said that Rittenhouse wanted to destroy the rifle so it couldn’t be used as a political symbol or trophy.

The judge also ordered that Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail be divided among his attorney, a foundation that solicited donations for his defense and actor Ricky Schroder, who donated to the defense fund.

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed absentee ballot boxes to remain in place for the Feb. 15 statewide spring primary election for local offices, but said it will decide later about their legality going forward.

The court late Friday agreed to take the case, as requested by a conservative group, but did not lift a stay on a lower court ruling declaring that no ballot boxes could be in place beyond those at municipal clerk’s offices.

A state appeals court had put the stay in place. Still many local clerks are not using ballot drop boxes this election cycle to avoid confusion.