Investigation Ongoing, Games Canceled After Alleged Hazing on Mundelein HS Baseball Team

(Mundelein, IL) Three baseball games were canceled, and more issues could be coming, after possible hazing violations on the Mundelein High School baseball team. An investigation kicked off late last week after allegations of misconduct were reported to school administrators. Games for the varsity team were then canceled Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. The investigation is said to be ongoing, and if the allegations are proven true, discipline could be handed out to those involved. No further details were released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-12-23)