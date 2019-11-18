Johnson and Kedrowski Record Double-Doubles as Carthage Beats Greenville 133-126
From: http://athletics.carthage.edu
KENOSHA, Wis. — In a high scoring affair, the Carthage College men’s basketball team defeated Greenville 133-126 on Saturday at Tarble Arena.
Carthage (2-0) went up by 12 to start the first half until Greenville (1-3) cut the lead to one at the 12:18 mark. The Panthers took the lead with back-to-back three pointers to switch the score to 35-30. Another three pointer at the 3:50 mark gave Greenville a 16 point lead. Carthage went into the interbreak down 68-63.
The Red Men battled back to tie the game at 87 with a layup from Sean Johnson. Back-to-back layups from Brad Perry made the score 98-92 in favor of Carthage. The Panthers would get as close as one before the Red Men went on to take the victory 133-126.
Carthage is back in action on Tuesday, November 19 facing No. 2 Wisconsin-Oshkosh at 7 p.m. at Tarble Arena.
Head Coach Bosko Djurickovic
“What an exciting game. greenville’s style and pace demand 40 minute effort whenever you play them. We have to give them credit, they are a fine team who understand what they are trying to get done. It was an excellent team win, Sean Johnson and Crishawn Cook were exceptional this afternoon.”
Quick Facts
- Five Red Men finished in double-digit points: Sean Johnson (38), Jordon Kedrowski (28), Crishawn Cook (18), Brad Perry (14) and Fillip Bulatovic (11).
- Johnson collected career-highs in points and rebounds (17) while Kedrowski recorded a career-high in assists (10).
- The Red Men scored 98 points in the paint and had 55 fast break points.
- It marked the most scored points in a game by both teams in program history (259).
- The 133 points by the Red Men was the second most points scored in a game in program history.
- Carthage finished the game with 50 rebounds, the second most in program history.
