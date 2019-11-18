Johnson and Kedrowski Record Double-Doubles as Carthage Beats Greenville 133-126

From: http://athletics.carthage.edu

KENOSHA, Wis. — In a high scoring affair, the Carthage College men’s basketball team defeated Greenville 133-126 on Saturday at Tarble Arena.

Carthage (2-0) went up by 12 to start the first half until Greenville (1-3) cut the lead to one at the 12:18 mark. The Panthers took the lead with back-to-back three pointers to switch the score to 35-30. Another three pointer at the 3:50 mark gave Greenville a 16 point lead. Carthage went into the interbreak down 68-63.

The Red Men battled back to tie the game at 87 with a layup from Sean Johnson. Back-to-back layups from Brad Perry made the score 98-92 in favor of Carthage. The Panthers would get as close as one before the Red Men went on to take the victory 133-126.

Carthage is back in action on Tuesday, November 19 facing No. 2 Wisconsin-Oshkosh at 7 p.m. at Tarble Arena.

Head Coach Bosko Djurickovic

“What an exciting game. greenville’s style and pace demand 40 minute effort whenever you play them. We have to give them credit, they are a fine team who understand what they are trying to get done. It was an excellent team win, Sean Johnson and Crishawn Cook were exceptional this afternoon.”

Quick Facts

Five Red Men finished in double-digit points: Sean Johnson (38), Jordon Kedrowski (28), Crishawn Cook (18), Brad Perry (14) and Fillip Bulatovic (11).

Johnson collected career-highs in points and rebounds (17) while Kedrowski recorded a career-high in assists (10).

The Red Men scored 98 points in the paint and had 55 fast break points.

It marked the most scored points in a game by both teams in program history (259).

The 133 points by the Red Men was the second most points scored in a game in program history.

Carthage finished the game with 50 rebounds, the second most in program history.

You can keep up with Carthage Athletics by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/carthageathletics, Twitter by following @CarthageSports, and on Instagram by following @CarthageAthletics.