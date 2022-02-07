Judge Halts Illinois School Mask Mandate, Many Lake County Schools Keep Masking Requirement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois judge has issued a temporary restraining order that prevents school districts from complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask mandates. In Friday’s ruling, Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow wrote that Pritzker overstepped his legal authority with the mandate and determined that other emergency orders he issued to combat the spread of COVID-19, including one that mandates vaccinations for school employees, are “null and void.” Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul say the ruling will put students and school staffers at risk of contracting and spreading the virus, and will appeal the decision. Most schools in Lake County claim the ruling doesn’t apply to them, since they were not part of the lawsuit challenging the mandate…and that masks will still be required. But some area schools say masks will be recommended, not required.

Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-7-22)