Judge to Decide on Bell’s John Doe Request

KENOSHA, WI–Michael Bell’s quest for a new investigation into his son’s death continues. Michael Bell Jr was shot and killed in a confrontation with Kenosha Police in 2004. Two days later the officers involved were cleared in the case. Since then Bell has worked to reopen the case, requesting a John Doe investigation. A Racine judge will decide whether one is necessary.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley submitted his reasons to the judge as to why he hasn’t opened a new inquiry. If the judge agrees, a special prosecutor may be appointed to take up the investigation.

Bell previously reached a settlement with the city of Kenosha worth more than a million dollars. He also successfully lobbied for a change in Wisconsin law in which law enforcement related deaths must be investigated by an outside agency.