Kenosha Adds 79 New Covid-19 Cases Since Saturday; No New Deaths

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha has reported seventy-nine new positive cases of Covid-19 since Saturday, but no new deaths.

The Kenosha County Division of Health reports that new cases are up eleven percent since last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that Wisconsin added 494 positives Monday with a positive rate of seven-point-five percent.

The state continues to do more testing for Covid-19 as well. Over six hundred ninety-six thousand tests came on Monday, more than sixty-six hundred than the day before. No new deaths statewide were reported.

The state has over seventy-four hundred active cases and a seventy-eight percent recovery rate. 26 new hospitalizations were reported and the state has a ten-point-four percent hospitalization rate.