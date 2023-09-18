Kenosha Authorities Searching For Missing Inmate
September 18, 2023 6:23AM CDT
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Authorities are on the lookout for an inmate that escaped from the Kenosha Correctional Center.
The escape happened Friday when 45 year old Abram Jefferson went missing.
He’s described as 6 foot tall, 216 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Jefferson has a long rap sheet dating back to 2002 and was most recently sentenced in Milwaukee County to three years in prison after pleading guilty in a domestic abuse case.
If you see Jefferson you’re asked to contact authorities.