Kenosha Alderman Calls For New Masking Requirement In Light of Delta Fueled Covid-19 Increase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One Kenosha alderman is calling on Kenosha County and City as well as health officials to implement a uniform mask policy in light of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

10th district alderman Anthony Kennedy says that his own recent bout with the virus helped inform his latest plea.

Kennedy says he was fully vaccinated before he suffered a breakthrough case of virus with moderate symptoms.

It does not look as though there’s much support for a mask mandate however, with at least one alderperson at last night’s meeting repeating the plea to get vaccinated.