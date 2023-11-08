Kenosha Common Council and County Board to Consider Revived Casino Project

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council will meet this week to consider an intergovernmental agreement with the Menominee Tribe on a revived Kenosha casino deal.

A special meeting is set for Thursday evening at the municipal building.

There will be a presentation on the deal and then the council will convene as a Committee of the Whole to consider the measure.

The Kenosha County Board will take similar action next week.

The intergovernmental agreement is one step on the way to approval which will also require the thumbs up from both the federal and state levels.

The previous casino project passed almost all of these hurdles before then Republican governor Scott Walker rejected the deal in the midst of his short-lived presidential bid in 2015.

Read the full intergovernmental agreement here