Kenosha Common Council Restricts Entering or Standing in the Streets

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council passed a measure this week which forbids people from entering or staying in the street-especially to panhandle.

While the ordinance does not specifically mention the practice, it does forbid approaching a vehicle in the street unless it’s parked by the curb or if a person is either entering or exiting a vehicle.

Principal sponsor Alderman David Bogdala says that people hanging out in the street or median is not safe.

Alderman Anthony Kennedy voted in favor but asked Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen about how the ordinance will be enforced.

Chief Larsen said that there is discretion in enforcement of the rule.

Exceptions include pedestrians in the crosswalk, law enforcement in the course of their duty; emergency assistance from first responders, and street or utility work

