Kenosha Common Council To Consider Flock Safety System for City

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police may soon have a new technological tool to help find suspect vehicles.

Flock Safety would detect license plates and other vehicle info from fixed locations around the city.

However it would not use facial recognition technology and would not be used for traffic enforcement.

It would record the license plate number, make, model and vehicle color.

It would also timestamp when the vehicle was detected and how often. 17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP that the technology will be helpful in a number of different cases.

Flock is currently used by over 50 municipalities in Wisconsin, including Pleasant Prairie and Racine.

Alderman Bogdala says that it will be another set of eyes for officers on patrol.

The deal with Flock systems could be up for approval by the Kenosha Common Council as soon as next week.

