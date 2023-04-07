Kenosha Common Council Works Through Dangerous Animal Case

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council continues to work through issues when it comes to dealing with dangerous animals kept as pets in the city.

Despite a new ordinance passed by the council last month, there is still the question of open vicious animal cases that happened under the old rules.

On Monday the council tried to work through one such case.

A dog had been declared vicious after attacking at least one smaller dog.

The owner appealed the ruling to the council.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP that there was a lot of discussion-and some confusion-about how to move forward with the case.

Alderman Bogdala says the new ordinance would have given the council more options to deal with the dog other than impounding it.

