Kenosha Continues To Fight High Lake Michigan Water Levels

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is working on more infrastructure along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

This time the city is planning for a revetment wall near the north end of Downtown to stop the waves from crashing through. City Administrator John Morrissey told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that high lake levels continue to be an issue.

The city has worked on numerous projects up and down the shoreline trying to fight back against the beach erosion. Morrissey also says the city is on track with the new city hall project.

The former police headquarters-which most recently housed Visit Kenosha-would be torn down to make way for the new municipal building.