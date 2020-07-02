Kenosha County Adds 22 Covid-19 Cases Wednesday; No New Hospitalizations This Week

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha added twenty-two cases of Covid-19 Wednesday for a total of one thousand five hundred twenty-seven.

No new deaths were reported so the total stays at forty three. The daily percentage of new cases has ticked up slightly from four percent this past weekend to six percent as of Wednesday.

That change coincides with increased public testing that was offered throughout the county. Thirteen percent of total cases have been detected in the past thirty days, while the recovery rate is at eighty-four percent.

Data from the Kenosha County Covid-19 hub shows that Kenosha has not had any new hospitalizations from the virus in the past week.