Kenosha County, City Remain Divided Politically

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County and the city of Kenosha continue to be split politically.

While the county went largely for Republicans overall, the city remained strong for Democrats who carried every race both locally and statewide.

State Assembly Incumbents Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad-whose districts cover the city-both won with around 60% of the vote.

Democrats Governor Tony Evers, Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, and Congressional challenger Ann Roe all won the city’s vote by a wide margin.

While that support wasn’t enough for Barnes or Roe, the city remained a blue firewall, preventing a Republican veto-proof supermajority in the state legislature.