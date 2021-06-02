Kenosha County clinics offering mass vaccinations coming to an end

After this week, mass vaccination clinics for COVID-19 in Kenosha County will be coming to a halt. If you have not gotten a vaccine as of yet, you will still be able to do so by making an appointment at the Nurse of the Day Clinic in the Kenosha County Job Center, or at the Wellness Center Clinic at 2000 63rd St.

Appointments may be made online at kenoshacounty.timetap.com, or by making a phone call to the Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination call center at (262)-605-6799. Kenosha County Public Health will still continue to offer pop-up clinics to various organizations or businesses that request them throughout the summer. Email [email protected] if you would like to make a request.

Friday will be the final day for a no appointment needed vaccine at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, from 1-5p.m.