Kenosha County Fair is Canceled

WILMOT, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha County Fair has been canceled due to the pandemic.

The Kenosha County Fair Association Board made the announcement Thursday citing the uncertainty the virus brings which makes it impossible to guarantee patrons’ safety this year. 2020 would have marked the 100th anniversary of the fair, but the centennial celebration will be postponed until 2021.

Randall Rossi, President of the Board of Directors said in a statement that “The difficulty in making the decision was enormous,” and that fair officials understand the negative impact on exhibitors, vendors, and non-profit groups.