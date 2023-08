KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Fair wrapped up a successful run this past weekend.

The fair set a new overall record for attendance with almost 59-thousand people coming through over the five day event.

24 year old Katrina Cain was crowned the 2024 Fairest of the Fair Saturday night.

Next year’s Kenosha County Fair will be held August 14th-18th.