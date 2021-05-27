Kenosha County Health Issues New Mask Recommendations

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha’s mask mandate expires today and in its place Kenosha County Public Health has issued new recommendations for face coverings.

The health department still recommends that masks be worn when in public and the vaccination status of those gathered is unknown.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this month that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask except in certain circumstances such as in healthcare centers, prisons, public transportation and schools.

Kenosha Health notes that the county’s fully vaccinated rate is just over 36 percent as of earlier this week and children and unvaccinated populations are still vulnerable to the virus.