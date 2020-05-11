Kenosha County Officials Utilize National Guard To Test Local Hot Spots

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County now has 682 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon, with 15 reported deaths. There have been more than 33-hundred negative tests. The county has been dealing with different hotspots of the pandemic locally, including at two local meat packing plants.

Two deaths in Kenosha County were employees of Calumet Diversified Meats-a 51 year old man and a 63 year old man-both of whom had underlying conditions. That packing plant is closed for deep cleaning after 22 of the 135 employees there tested positive.

Kenosha Beef reported 15 of their 419 employees testing positive. No serious cases were reported among Kenosha Beef employees. The National Guard tested both facilities on May 2nd. Kenosha County Health Officer, Dr Jen Freiheit, says that the testing was done proactively.

County Health officials say both companies took extensive measures to help mitigate the outbreak.