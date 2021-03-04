Kenosha County Set to Open Larger Covid Vaccine Clinic

Woman receiving an injection in her arm

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County is set to expand its community vaccination clinic.

The county will move to the former Shopko building on 52nd Street beginning next week Wednesday March 10th. The building with more space will accommodate up to 27-hundred people a day depending on how much vaccine supply is on hand.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr Jennifer Freiheit said Kenosha County Public Health remains committed to working directly and engaging with other providers to bring Kenosha County to its herd immunity goal of 75 percent of residents— 127,500 people — vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, March 2, 15.3 percent of the population (26,120 residents) had received at least one of the two vaccine doses and 8.5 percent (14,398 residents) were fully vaccinated.

–Info from Kenosha County Health

–MR COVID-19 vaccination clinic expansion 3-3-21