Kenosha Covid-19 Update-Thursday 9/10/2020

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha’s Institutes of Higher Education are dealing with outbreaks of Covid-19.

Carthage reported five cases last week with thirty students in self-isolation. Gateway has twelve cases across its campuses and Parkside has reported one staff member testing positive for the virus.

Kenosha added 12 cases of the virus overall yesterday and the new positive rate at its lowest since the pandemic began at about two percent.

No new deaths have been reported.