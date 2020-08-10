Kenosha Covid Update Monday 8/10/2020

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP & AP)—Kenosha added twenty-three new cases of Covid-19 Sunday for a new total of two thousand six hundred sixty seven. One new death was reported for a total of 60.

Statewide, over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 65, a decrease of about 7 percent.

In a sign that infections could be on the rise, the Department of Health Services says 8-point-4 percent of the tests reported on Saturday were positive. As of Saturday the seven-day average for the percentage of positive tests was 5-point-9 percent.

Over the course of the pandemic, about 83 percent of those people have made a full recovery, but 998 have died.