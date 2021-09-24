Kenosha Elementary Goes Virtual Due to Covid-19

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Grewenow Elementary School in Kenosha is switching to all virtual learning beginning today.

The school announced the move to parents in a letter sent home Thursday. It says the all virtual format will remain in place through next Friday. It comes as Grewenow reports a 2-point-5 percent positive Covid-19 rate.

The letter explains that although the school hasn’t reached KUSD’s threshold of 3 percent of positive cases to trigger the all virtual alternative, due to the number of symptomatic students sent home Thursday the decision to go all virtual was made.

The building will be closed for disinfection today and reopened to staff only on Monday.