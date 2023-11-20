Kenosha Highway Worker Injured After Being Hit; Suspect Flees & Crashes Before Arrest

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody after allegedly striking a Kenosha County Highway worker.

It happened at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 12th Street Monday.

The driver fled the scene.

When officers from both the Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie Police Departments spotted the suspect they reportedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed at the intersection of 89th Street and 39th Avenue.

The suspect is in custody.

The Kenosha County Highway worker is said to be okay after sustaining non-life threatening injuries.