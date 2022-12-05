Kenosha Law Enforcement; Schools; Social Agencies Combine Forces Against School Violence

Submitted Logo

By Peter Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Local authorities are combining forces in a systematic approach to violence prevention. The strategy intends to intervene quickly so that any potential serious threats against schools are not carried out.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely said at a Friday press conference that early intervention on any serious potential threat is key.

The coalition’s strategy will be accomplished by encouraging a communitywide use of Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG), a research-based threat

assessment tool.

Gravely says that such organized cooperation is unique.

The guidelines promote both appropriate legal consequences and school and community services to help prevent future acts of violence.

Watch the full press conference here: