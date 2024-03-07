Suspect Wanted in Both Kenosha & Racine Counties Arrested Following Chase

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was arrested following a police chase Sunday.

46 year old Anthony Martin allegedly fled from Racine authorities before being spotted in the 6800 block of 52nd Street in Kenosha.

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy, who had been alerted to the earlier chase, pursued the suspect through surrounding residential neighborhoods leading to an apartment complex near the 4800 block of 36th Avenue.

After trying to escape on foot, Martin was caught by a K9 officer and arrested.

Police found a loaded gun in a dumpster nearby as well as plastic baggies in the car that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

They also discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car along with more than 16-hundred dollars in cash.

Martin had been wanted on multiple warrants in both Kenosha and Racine Counties.